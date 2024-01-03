RAI Names Vice President of Strategy and Transformation

Reynolds American Inc. appointed Wade Huckabee to the role of senior vice president of strategy and transformation, the company announced on its website. In this role, Huckabee will be responsible for the development and realization of the U.S. strategy and serve on the Reynolds American Leadership Team, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Huckabee joined the Reynolds organization in April 2016 as vice president of strategy and planning, where he oversaw development of the function, including building stronger analytical capabilities and retail insights. He was named senior vice president of combustibles in December 2018 and in 2019 assumed the role of general manager of the Reynolds organization’s traditional categories.

Huckabee was appointed global head of revenue growth in 2022, where he was responsible for accelerating the BAT Group’s sales and category objectives in priority markets around the world. In 2023, he became group head of customer and commercial, adding the development of global trade marketing to his accountabilities.

Prior to joining the Reynolds organization, his extensive experience in other consumer goods categories included roles in strategy and investor relations at Hanesbrands and progressive leadership roles in finance, revenue and margin management, and strategic accounts at Keurig Dr Pepper.

In his new role, Huckabee will lead and oversee Reynolds’ strategy, encompassing key pillars related to commercial, organizational and regulatory strategies. A native Texan, Huckabee has Bachelor of Arts degrees in history and English from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.