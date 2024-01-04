ISO Certifications for Ispire Malaysia

Ispire Technology received ISO9001: 2015 Quality Management System, ISO14001: 2015 Environmental Management System and ISO13485: 2016 Quality Management System Medical Device certifications for its 31,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

Ispire offers a complete line of vape cartridges, pod systems, disposables and batteries.

“Earning three ISO certifications at our Malaysian manufacturing facility is a testament to our team’s ability to quickly bring the facility up to some of the highest standards in the industry, allowing us to expand our gross margins, geopolitically de-risk our production and service other businesses who need manufacturing for their vape hardware,” said Ispire Technology Co-CEO Michael Wang in a statement.

“Currently, our Malaysian manufacturing facility has already received initial orders and is quickly moving into production readiness. As the facility ramps up production, our gross margin is expected to increase due to the lack of a tariff when assembling products in Malaysia and then shipping them to the U.S.

“This is in contrast to the 25 percent tariff incurred when shipping finished products from China. Additionally, by owning the factory, we also expect to be able to realize a profit on product assembly, which was formerly outsourced to a third party. We anticipate that these efficiency improvements will help drive gross-margin growth across the company’s full array of high-quality vaping products.”