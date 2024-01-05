Copperman Set to Lead Cigar Rights of America

The Cigar Rights of America (CRA), a cigar industry trade group, announced the promotion of Mike Copperman to executive director.

Copperman, who serves as director of legislative and regulatory affairs, has been with the organization since 2011. Before that, he owned Bethesda Tobacco in Bethesda, MD, and once served on the board of the IPCPR, the organization now known as the Premium Cigar Association.

He will continue to serve as director of legislative and regulatory affairs while also serving as executive director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike as the new executive director of CRA. His wealth of experience and dedication to our cause make him the ideal leader to advance our mission and navigate the evolving landscape of premium cigar advocacy,” said Robert Levin, president of CRA and owner of Holt’s/Ashton, in a press release.

The CRA’s executive director role has remained vacant for three years following the departure of Glynn Loope in late 2020.