Bratislava To Build Roads With Cigarette Butts

The city of Bratislava will embark on a project to turn discarded cigarette butts into asphalt in 2024, reports BNN Breaking.

In collaboration with the municipal waste management company, the Slovakian capital has set up containers to collect cigarette filters from combustible cigarettes and tobacco-heating products.

The collected waste will be converted into special fibers that can be used as an ingredient in manufacturing asphalt. Slovakia already has a road built with asphalt created with cigarette filters near Ziar and Hronom.

An estimated two-thirds of the 18 billion cigarettes smoked worldwide are discarded improperly.