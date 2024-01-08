Cuba Pushing Renewable Energy for Tobacco Sector

TabaCuba the state-run arm of Cuban cigar production, announced that it would increase its use of renewable energy sources in several of its facilities in Pinar del Rio, Cuba’s largest tobacco leaf-producing province.

All tobacco export factories should have this type of equipment in the first half of this year, TabaCuba’s president, Marino Murillo, told the Cuban News Agency.

Artemisa, Villa Clara and the westernmost territory already have the type of equipment to increase productivity.

According to the official, pre-industrial processes and irrigation to save energy carriers with submersible pumps are the priority.

He also stated that they are betting on renewable energy sources so that the productive processes do not stop in the event of an interruption of electricity services.