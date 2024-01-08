New Tobacco Tax Rates in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan has indexed excise tax rates for tobacco products for 2024.
Local tobacco products were indexed by 12 percent, and imports were reduced by 5 percent.
According to UZ Daily, the new excise rates on cigarettes, cigarillos, bidis and kreteks produced in the country are UZS250,700 ($20.31) per 1,000 pieces plus 10 percent. Import excises on these products are UZS325,000 per 1,000 pieces plus 10 percent. Cigar excises are UZS6,400 per piece. Other tobacco products, such as hookah, smoking tobacco, chewing tobacco, snuff, etc., also have new rates.