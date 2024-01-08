Tobacco Production up in Bangladesh

Tobacco production is up in Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat District following last year’s good prices, reports The Financial Express. In 2022, the price of one “mound” of Virginia tobacco leaves was between BDT6,000 ($54.71) and BDT7,000.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, farmers have cultivated tobacco on 7,600 hectares of land in the district this season. Farmers suspect the actual figure is higher, given the prices on offer.

Critics expressed concerns about the social and environmental impact of tobacco production, citing excessive use of fertilizer and crop protection agents along with the impact on workers’ health.

“We discourage farmers and tell them about the health risks of family members, but because of the high income, they are interested in tobacco cultivation,” said Hamidur Rahaman, deputy director of the Lalmonirhat Department of Agricultural Extension.