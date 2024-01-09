Tanzania Tobacco Crop Size Up

Tanzania’s tobacco crop increased to 122.86 million kg in the 2023-2024 growing season, reports Daily News, citing a statement from Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe. As of December 2022, Tanzania had earned $316 million from tobacco exports. The country aims to sell $400 million this season.

Bashe expressed confidence that Tanzania would produce 200 million kg in 2024-2025

Tanzania’s recent production figures make it Africa’s second-largest producer after Zimbabwe, which harvested nearly 300 million kg in the 2022-2023 season. Other prominent African tobacco producers are Malawi 121 million kg), Mozambique (65.8 million kg), Zambia (44 million kg) and Uganda (13 million kg).

Bashe applauded Tanzania’s farmers’ associations and tobacco companies, stating that for the first time more than 50 percent of tobacco has been bought and sold abroad by local companies.

“It was not an easy journey,” he said. “I thank all the Tobacco Board workers; we dreamed, we did it, keep pushing. We will become Africa’s No 1 producer.”