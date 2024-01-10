BAT Launches Glo Hyper Pro

BAT has launched a new version of its Glo heating device. Glo is an alternative to smoking that doesn’t involve burning, producing fewer and lower levels of toxicants than conventional cigarettes.

The Glo Hyper Pro device is lightweight, fits easily in consumers’ pockets and comes with improvements in performance, according to the company. With this new device, one charge takes approximately 90 minutes and lasts all day. Once charged, consumers can expect to use the device for 20 sessions in total.

“We’re proud that today, over 8.8 million adult consumers now use Glo,” said Kingsley Wheaton, chief strategy and growth officer at BAT, in a statement. “This latest version is our most advanced yet, with a much improved user experience. We continue to listen to consumers and enhance our products so that they find Glo a satisfying alternative to continuing to smoke. Ultimately, BAT aims to support smokers to switch to these reduced-risk products in order to deliver benefits for consumers, society and our stakeholders.”

The wider Glo range is sold in over 20 markets around the world. The Glo Hyper Pro device has been launched in Japan, Italy and Poland, with further global market rollouts planned during 2024.