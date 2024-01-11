KT&G CEO Won’t Seek Reappointment

KT&G’s governance committee on Jan. 11 finalized a longlist of CEO candidates, the company announced on its website. The list comprises 24 individuals including 14 external candidates and 10 internal candidates. The incumbent CEO, Baek Bok-in, has been excluded from the list as he has expressed his intention not to seek reappointment.

For the external candidates, eight individuals who applied through open recruitment and six individuals recommended by search firms have all been included in the longlist. In addition, 10 internal candidates who have participated in the company’s senior management training program have also been included.

The CEO appointment process is expected to take about three months. KT&G insists it will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, following a three-step procedure involving the governance committee, the CEO candidate recommendation committee and approval at the general meeting of shareholders.

Following the procedure, the governance committee plans to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the candidates who have been longlisted. The governance committee also intends to consider and weigh impartial and objective opinions from the advisory panel, composed of five external experts. The committee will finalize the first shortlist of CEO candidates by the end of this month and recommend it to the CEO candidate recommendation committee.

Then, the CEO candidate recommendation committee will engage in a systematic and in-depth discussion regarding the candidates included in the first shortlist to form the second shortlist by mid-February. The second shortlist will be disclosed in a transparent manner upon its finalization.

The final CEO candidate will be named by the end of February. The appointment will be subject to approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders in late March.

The CEO candidate recommendation committee will be composed entirely of outside directors. Additionally, KT&G’s board of directors plans to propose an agenda item at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders to amend the articles of incorporation and make it obligatory to constitute the CEO candidate recommendation committee exclusively of outside directors, regardless of the incumbent CEO’s intentions regarding reappointment.

Late last year, KT&G shareholder Flashlight Capital Partners urged the tobacco company to select its next CEO in a more transparent manner after expressing disappointment with the current CEO’s performance and identifying several shortcomings in the previous selection procedure.