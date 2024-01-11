Navaneel Kar to Lead IPM India

Philip Morris International appointed Navaneel Kar as the managing director of its India operations, IPM India Wholesale Trading (IPM India). Prior to joining IPM India, Kar served as the president of sales at Tata Consumer Products. He will be reporting to Ankur Modi, cluster head of South Asia and Indochina for PMI.

With over 25 years of experience, Kar has been associated with reputed brands like ITC and Tata Motors. He has successfully led teams and organizations across multiple categories and channels in the food, tobacco, personal care and beverage sectors.

“I am pleased to welcome Navaneel Kar as IPM India’s managing director,” said Modi in a statement. “Navaneel has displayed leadership and strength in delivering exceptional results through his career. His entrepreneurship and learning mindset will be central to bring the next phase of growth for our India business.”

Kar said, “I am excited to assume the new role at this interesting juncture and contribute to the company’s growth and overall success. I look forward to working with the team to deliver competitive performance along with building an inclusive, diverse and a progressive workplace.”