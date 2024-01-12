22nd Century to Host Fireside Chat Event

22nd Century Group will host a fireside chat event on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will be hosted by a covering research analyst and feature interactive Q&A with Larry Firestone, who was appointed chairman and CEO in December 2023.

Firestone will address the new corporate strategy to create a lean operating cost structure focused on the company’s tobacco manufacturing and tobacco harm reduction products, return the company to growth and strengthen the balance sheet to ultimately self-fund the company’s development plans.

“We have made significant progress at 22nd Century in a very short time, demonstrating our shared commitment to streamline the business, reduce costs and position the company on sustainable growth strategies that can lead to positive cash flows,” said Firestone in a statement. “We are by no means finished with our efforts and expect to further reduce costs, pay off our debt and diversify our continuing operations as the year progresses. This will enable the company to fully focus on the best path to achieving commercial success, particularly with our FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]-authorized VLN harm reduction products.”

A webcast link to join the live webcast or a replay of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the 22nd Century Group website at https://ir.xxiicentury.com under “Events and Presentations.”