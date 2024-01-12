Alpha Partners Bulgaria Cleared to Acquire KT International

Alpha Partners Bulgaria has been cleared to acquire KT International, a Bulgarian tobacco grower and cigarette producer, reports SeeNews.

The acquisition will not cause notable horizontal or vertical overlaps that could curb competition or lead to a dominant position in relevant markets, according to the Commission on Protection of Competition.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed. KT International’s registered capital amounts to $2.8 million.

KT International is the only tobacco products manufacturer that sells on the Bulgarian market. Competitors export all of their products. Between May 2021 and May 2023, KT International held a 5 percent to 10 percent share in the Bulgarian cigarette distribution market.