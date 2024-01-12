Innokin Launches Trine

Innokin launched Trine, a redefinition of the structure of pod systems, namely atomizer, control and battery (removable), according to a press release published by Vaping360. The new 3-in-1 solution improves the reusability of the battery, according to the press release.

Trine features removable batteries for pod systems, extending the life cycle of devices far beyond that of an individual battery while enabling safe recycling, according to Innokin.

Trine ensures safe battery disposal by integrating EcoDrain, a battery discharge technology setting a new industry standard as an eco-safe solution for battery disposal. It addresses the challenges associated with handling discarded batteries, ensuring safe battery discharge before recycling.

The technology minimizes fire hazards and actively reduces the detrimental environmental impact caused by battery waste, according to the company.