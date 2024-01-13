Oliva, China Duty Free Drop ‘Year of the Dragon’ Cigar

Nicaragua-based Oliva Cigars has partnered with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) to launch a limited-edition “Year of the Dragon” premium cigar line.

The MSRP has been set at $35 per cigar or $350 per box of 10 cigars. Production is limited to 1,500 boxes, and they are expected to go on sale in mid-February.

Each box features a dragon design, paying homage to the creature and the spirit of the Chinese New Year.

The Year of the Dragon is a Churchhill produced in Oliva’s factory in Esteli, Nicaragua, and features an Ecuadorian Habano sun-grown wrapper over a Nicaraguan binder and Nicaraguan fillers.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Oliva Year of the Dragon Churchill Cigar in celebration of the Chinese New Year in cooperation with CDFG,” Oliva Cigars Export Manager Thomas Gryson said in a press release. “This limited-edition collection is a true embodiment of our dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

“We have carefully curated this offering to provide aficionados with a unique and culturally significant cigar experience, making it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.”