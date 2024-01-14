Malawi Extends Grower Registration Deadline

Malawi’s Tobacco Commission (TC) has extended the registration and licensing period for tobacco growers until Jan. 31, reports The Nyasa Times.

TC spokesperson Telophorus Chigwenembe said the extension period will allow farmers who missed the December deadline to obtain the proper documentation.

The regulator has also waved late registration penalties and will allow farmers to pay the associated fees after the sale of their tobacco this year.

The TC said it would conduct its first crop estimates in February for the upcoming growing season.