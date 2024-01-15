Activists Lament EU Stance on Harm Reduction

The European Commission’s approach to tobacco harm reduction is out of touch with EU citizens’ views, according to the World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA)

A recent public consultation on the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), analyzed by Snusforumet, reveals a substantial consensus among citizens, NGOs and scientific institutions on the effectiveness of harm-reduction products in assisting smokers to quit.

A striking 77 percent of respondents recognize these products as helpful smoking cessation tools, while a mere 9 percent of EU citizens disagree. Furthermore, an overwhelming 82 percent of respondents refute the notion that new nicotine alternatives pose a risk to public health, with only 6 percent perceiving them as a threat.

“The EU Commission’s current stance on harm reduction is not just out of touch; it’s a blatant disregard for consumer opinions and scientific evidence,” said WVA Director Michael Landl in a statement. “It’s high time the Commission responds to the reality that harm-reduction products are not the enemy but a vital ally in the fight against smoking.”

According to the WVA, countries like Sweden serve as living proof of the success of a consumer-friendly harm reduction approach, significantly outpacing the EU in reducing smoking rates. The EU Commission’s reluctance to embrace this approach is not only perplexing but also detrimental to public health efforts, the organization says.

“Sweden’s success story is a testament to what can be achieved with a sensible harm reduction policy,” said Landl. “It’s baffling and frankly irresponsible for the EU Commission to continue its hostile approach towards these life-saving products. The Commission needs to align its policies with the clear evidence and public opinion, rather than clinging to outdated and ineffective methods.”