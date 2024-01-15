A Greener Leaf

Gonghe Town has also innovatively transformed electric barns into multifunctional units suitable for local conditions. Refrigeration equipment has been installed in 36 electric barns, enabling them to serve as cold and freezing storage units after the tobacco leaf flue-curing season. This comprehensive use of resources not only increases the efficiency of the barns but also supports the planning and development of nontobacco industries in the region—for example, to provide for keeping fresh conditions for planting green peas and green broad beans.

To enhance flue-curing management practices, Chuxiong Tobacco has developed an Internet of Things (IoT) hardware device for flue-curing barns. Leveraging IoT technology, flue-curing technicians can monitor flue-curing conditions in real time through their mobile phones. They can adjust parameters, such as dry bulb and wet bulb temperature, providing precise guidance and real-time monitoring. By the end of 2022, the IoT hardware equipment had been successfully implemented across 4,894 barns, connecting them to the smart flue-curing management system.

After the completion of the electric energy flue-curing barn, Chuxiong Tobacco Co. strengthened the training of the tobacco leaf flue-curing team, focusing on the electric energy flue-curing barn’s technology. Flue-curing technicians initially faced challenges in understanding the debugging and use techniques of the electric flue-curing barn. To address this, Chuxiong Tobacco organized multiple training sessions to enhance the team’s proficiency in operating the electric flue-curing barn and improving flue-curing technology.

Starting from early August 2023, a comprehensive benefit analysis was conducted on three types of flue-curing barns: electric, biomass and coal. Through their own experiments, tobacco farmers gained firsthand insights into the advantages of electric flue-curing barns. A total of 38 flue-curing tests were conducted. From an economic perspective, the analysis revealed three key points.

First, the flue-curing cost, including electricity and labor, for the electric energy flue-curing barn was CNY1.60 per kilogram, significantly lower than the biomass flue-curing barn (CNY2.60 per kilogram) and the coal-fired flue-curing barn (CNY3.30 per kilogram). The electric energy flue-curing barn reduced costs by 66.5 percent and 109.5 percent compared to biomass and coal-fired options, respectively.

Second, the flue-curing loss rate was also analyzed. Electric energy flue-curing barns demonstrated a loss rate of 4.88 percent, outperforming biomass flue-curing barns (5.16 percent) and coal-fired flue-curing barns (5.8 percent). The electric energy flue-curing barn reduced quality flue-cured leaf losses by 5.7 percent and 19 percent compared to biomass and coal-fired alternatives.

Third, the flue-curing output value was considered. Electric energy barns were priced at an average of CNY31.16 per kilogram, surpassing biomass barns (CNY30.5 per kilogram) and coal-fired barns (CNY29.10 per kilogram). Electric energy barns saw a price increase of 2.23 percent compared to biomass and 6.75 percent compared to coal-fired barns.

Overall, electric flue-curing barns significantly lowered flue-curing costs, reduced flue-cured leaf losses and improved tobacco quality compared to biomass and coal-fired alternatives. Furthermore, the comprehensive output value of electric flue-curing barns increased by CNY2,890.30 per furnace and CNY4,535.20 per furnace, respectively (calculated based on a single furnace of 650 kg of dry tobacco), in comparison to biomass and coal-fired options. There has been a significant improvement in the economic benefits of 3,030 electric flue-curing barns in the state compared to coal-fired flue-curing barns.

In terms of ecological and environmental benefits, the operation of the electric energy flue-curing barn has achieved the goal of “zero carbon” emissions, marking a significant step toward green and sustainable development. Alliance One International, Philip Morris International and PwC Price Waterhouse Coopers visited Chuxiong Prefecture to inspect and study the construction of electric energy barns. They highly praised and fully recognized this innovative approach. Chuxiong Tobacco Co. has successfully navigated the challenges of clean energy flue-curing, leading the industry toward “intelligent flue-curing.” This innovation has established a new service model for “intelligent flue-curing” and also promoted green and sustainable development in tobacco-growing areas. More importantly, it has increased the income of tobacco farmers, consolidated achievements in poverty alleviation and contributed significantly to rural revitalization efforts.