Montenegro Tobacco Excise Up in February

The government of Montenegro will increase the excise duty on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products as of Feb. 1, 2024, to align its taxes with EU standards, reports SeeNews.

The specific component will be raised to €50.50 ($55.25) per 1,000 cigarettes from €49, while the proportional component will remain unchanged.

Excise duty on smokeless tobacco products will increase to €190 euro from €145.

A similar increase is anticipated to take effect in July.