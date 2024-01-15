Researchers to Study Impact of Dual Use

A new project sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR) will investigate the consequences of the combined use of conventional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes on human health.

Titled, “MAGnitude of cigarette substitutioN after Initiation oF e-cigarettes and its Impact on biomArkers of exposure and potenTial harm in dual users” (“Magnificat”), the study will involve more than 300 dual users.

Using specific biomarkers, clinical endpoints and behavioral correlations, researchers will be monitoring participants’ health to quantify the impact of transitioning to combustion-free products.

Participants will be asked to reduce the consumption of conventional cigarettes and switch to electronic cigarettes for a controlled period. According to CoEHAR, the results of the study will be of great interest in addressing questions related to smoking harm reduction in both clinical and behavioral contexts.

Tobacco Reporter profiled the work of CoEHAR in its January 2024 issue (see “Reviewing their Peers.”)