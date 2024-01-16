WHO: Tobacco Use Continues to Decline

A new World Health Organization report shows that tobacco use continued to decline in 2022, with one in five adults consuming tobacco compared to one in three in 2000, according to the WHO.

According to the report, 150 countries are successfully reducing tobacco use.

“Good progress has been made in tobacco control in recent years, but there is no time for complacency,” said Ruediger Krech, director of the WHO Department of Health Promotion. “I’m astounded at the depths the tobacco industry will go to pursue profits at the expense of countless lives. We see that the minute a government thinks they have won the fight against tobacco, the tobacco industry seizes the opportunity to manipulate health policies and sell their deadly products.”

The WHO report shows that six countries continue to see an increase in tobacco use: Congo, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Oman and the Republic of Moldova. The WHO is urging countries to continue putting in place tobacco control policies and to continue fighting against tobacco industry interference.

In February, countries are set to meet in Panama for the 10th session of the Conference of the Parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, where the WHO claims the tobacco industry will attempt to influence countries’ tobacco control policies.