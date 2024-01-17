Egypt: Philip Morris Cleans Up Nile River

Philip Morris Misr organized a campaign to clean up the Nile River as part of its social responsibility initiatives, according to Daily News Egypt. The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the Nile River from pollution and enhancing environmental sustainability.

“Our corporate strategy is based on implementing and consolidating sustainability standards,” said Ali N. Karaman, managing director of Philip Morris Egypt and Levant. “We are committed to fulfilling our social responsibility by engaging in activities that serve the needs and requirements of the local communities. Philip Morris Misr is keen to organize annual events that promote environmental awareness.”

The campaign included various activities to collect waste from the Nile River and educate people on proper waste disposal methods, aiming to highlight negative impacts of water pollution.

Philip Morris has strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability recently, with plans to make plants carbon neutral by 2030. Philip Morris has made steps toward this goal, installing wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations at its facilities and performing awareness activities on proper disposal of cigarettes.