Katherine Ellen Foley Joins the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World appointed Katherine Ellen Foley as its new director of media relations. Foley brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of health and medical journalism, making her a valuable addition to the foundation’s mission to accelerate the end of smoking worldwide.

Prior to joining the foundation, Foley served as a U.S. Food and Drug Administration reporter for Politico, where she stood out for her dedication to the role and for her fearless coverage of the politics behind major regulatory decisions, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her insightful reporting spanned diverse areas, including neurodegenerative diseases, Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics, and nicotine and tobacco regulation.

Cliff Douglas, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, said in a statement, “Katherine Foley is a terrific addition to our team. Her experience in health journalism and commitment to public health align perfectly with our goals. Katherine’s passion for improving understanding in this complex area and advancing effective tobacco prevention and cessation initiatives will undoubtedly strengthen how we communicate with stakeholders and the public regarding these complex issues.”

Foley said, “I am delighted to join the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World in their crucial efforts to combat smoking worldwide. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to contribute to public health initiatives on the front line. I am eager to leverage my experience in media and communications more generally to drive awareness of the foundation’s crucial work.”

Foley graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in 2014 and holds a master’s degree in journalism from New York University’s Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. Beyond her professional endeavors, she is an enthusiastic long-distance runner.

In her new role, Foley will lead the foundation’s media relations strategy, fostering collaborations and enhancing communication efforts to further the foundation’s vision of reducing smoking prevalence globally.