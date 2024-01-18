JTI Awarded Global Top Employer

Japan Tobacco International was certified Global Top Employer for the 10th year in a row.

“This recognition acknowledges that our people are at the heart of everything we do and shows the progress we continue to make in improving our environment, caring about the well-being of our employees as well as our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Being awarded Top Employer 10 years in a row demonstrates to our future employees that JTI is a great place to work. This certification is a key component in attracting and retaining top talent,” said Guergana Andreeva, senior vice president of people and culture, in a statement.

JTI is one of 17 companies to be honored with the Global Top Employer award. Eleven countries where JTI has a presence were ranked No. 1. Globally, JTI ensures that its employees and their families have best-in-class support thanks to its global family leave policy aiming to provide equal opportunities for both parents to spend time with their newborn, according to JTI.

JTI has also implemented new flexible working measures, which allow employees to choose how, when and where they work, and with the help of the employee resource groups, the company provides great support to various underrepresented groups, including, but not limited to, supporting females in leadership roles and LGBTQ+ communities.

“While we are very pleased to have received the Global Top Employer certification for the 10th consecutive year, we are even more delighted that the various initiatives we have put in place in our locations across the world have helped improve our employees’ well-being, job satisfaction and opportunities to continue to develop their careers. JTI was awarded the Top Employer certification thanks to its 46,000 employees of 119 different nationalities who set goals and commit to achieving them,” Andreeva added.