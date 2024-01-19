AOI Brazil Invests in Seed Production

Alliance One International has opened a seed industrialization unit at its Global Research, Development and Deployment Center in Passo do Sobrado, Brazil.

Alliance One is a major supplier in Brazil’s tobacco seed market, with tobacco grown from the company’s varieties comprising approximately 40 percent of the tobacco produced in the country. According to AOI, the new seed industrialization unit positions the company for global growth as a leader in tobacco crop solutions with the ability to provide customers and farmers with best-in-class genetics.

“Our new unit provides us with greater quality control of our seed products and makes it possible for all activities to be governed by our internal integrated quality management system,” said Helio Moura, vice president of global agronomy at Alliance One, in a statement. “Improved quality control opens doors to sell our seed in new markets at a faster speed, increases customer and farmer satisfaction, and drives efficiencies within our business.”

According to AOI, the new equipment furthers the company’s efforts to combine cutting-edge technology with advanced agricultural practices to produce high-quality seeds for tobacco production. The machinery is designed to handle small seeds such as tobacco, a rare specification in various markets, and perform a range of essential seed processing functions including threshing, grading, upgrading, pelleting, drying and seed finishing. These capabilities help improve seed germination, stimulate healthy, consistent crop development and increase yield—key elements to improving farmer livelihoods and meeting customer volume requirements and specifications.

The unit has an annual processing capacity of nearly 2 metric tons and the ability to pelletize more than 200,000 cans of seed for sale each year. “The company’s global research, development and deployment center plays a fundamental role in promoting quality, productivity and sustainability in tobacco,” said Moura. “Our agronomic input packages are tested at the center before going to the field, positioning our Company to deliver extremely competitive genetics to the farmer.”

Alliance One says its genetics promote higher quality, yield and disease resistance in tobacco crops and are proven to reduce the amount of crop inputs, such as crop protection agents, fertilizer and nutrients necessary for production. This reduction results in a lower cost of production for the farmer while driving forward a more sustainable industry.

“Our strategy has allowed us to develop global solutions and approaches, respecting the culture and speed of each market, aiming to strengthen the future of and bring efficiency to our supply chain,” said Moura.

AOI says it remains committed to the innovation of sustainable agriculture practices and driving advancements in the agriculture sector that will support farmers and customers across the globe.