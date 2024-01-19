Hamilton Joines Imperial as Non-Executive Director

Julie Hamilton will join the board of Imperial Brands as a non-executive director upon conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting on Jan. 31, 2024.

Hamilton, who was chief commercial and global sales officer at Diageo until August 2023, has over 30 years’ experience in marketing, strategy and digital transformation. Prior to Diageo, she spent 25 years at the Coca-Cola Co. where she held a range of leadership positions, including chief customer and commercial leadership officer.

“Julie is an experienced global leader who brings deep knowledge of delivering commercial change in multinational consumer businesses,” said Imperial Brands Chair Thérèse Esperdy in a statement. “Her understanding of digital transformation and global brands will be invaluable to the board as it continues to oversee Imperial’s strategy and transformation.”

Hamilton will also join the People and Governance Committee upon appointment.