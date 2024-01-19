Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bans Vapes Provisionally

The government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has banned the storage, sale and use of e-cigarettes for 60 days, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to impose a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to those under age 21 and its sale and storage within a 50-meter radius of all educational institutions in the province.

Those caught violating these orders will face legal consequences under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The interim ban follows a series of meetings with the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, Blue Veins and KPTCC focused on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vapes and that examined global legislative and policy practices regarding the products’ sale and storage.

“The decision has been taken in wake of alarming increase in use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and vaping devices particularly among children and youth in the province,” said an official notification by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, according to the Pakistan Observer.

“This interim ban is a commendable step by the KP government, reflecting its proactive approach to public health,” said Qamar Naseem, civil society activist. “However, we must solidify this progress through comprehensive provincial legislation to ensure a permanent solution to this growing health concern.”

“This ban is a significant victory for the health and well-being of our children and youth,” said Sana Ahmad, coordinator of the Child Rights Movement KP. “It prevents easy access to addictive substances and protects our future generations from the allure of harmful vaping products.”

“We, the healthcare providers, appreciate the governor and chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for this decisive ban,” said Qazi Shahbaz, president of the Provincial Doctors Association. “It’s a step forward in the right direction, and we now urge the government to enact comprehensive legislation for a complete ban. This is not just a win for public health but a strong message that the health and safety of our citizens, especially our youth, are of paramount importance.”