Mozambique Leaf Exports Down

Mozambique exported tobacco worth $49.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, a quarter less than in the previous year, reports Club Mozambique, citing central bank figures.

According to the Bank of Mozambique, tobacco exports in the first three quarters of 2022 amounted to $66.4 million.

Mozambique has the world’s eighth largest tobacco growing area, according to the World Health Organization. With tobacco cultivated over 91,469 hectares, Mozambique is third largest grower in the African region after Zimbabwe (112,770 hectares) and Malawi (100,962).

Brazil, by comparison, cultivates, 357,230 hectares.