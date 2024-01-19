Quality Importers Rejoins Cigar Association

Quality Importers Trading Co. (QI) has rejoined the Cigar Association of America (CAA) after over a decade absence.

CAA President David Ozgo stated, “Quality Importers Trading Co. is one of the world’s leading suppliers of the highest quality cigar accessories and accoutrement to the cigar trade. It is an honor and a privilege to be able [to] represent them as we advance sound public policies for the cigar sector in Washington, D.C., and the states.”

Founded 24 years ago by Mike Giordano and based in Weston, Florida, USA, Quality Importers Trading Co. is a B2B product innovator, importer, distributor and representative to a network of manufacturers across the world, specializing in the areas of wooden ware, plastic injection molding, metal stamping and product packaging. QI’s core distribution businesses reside in cigar storage and packaging, home organization and warehouse packaging supplies.

“Quality Importers products are used by premium cigar smokers worldwide, and it is important to us to continue to actively support the premium cigar industry,” said QI President and Chief Operating Officer Alex Goldman said. “I have worked with the CAA on and off since 1998 and have always valued the professionalism and level of support the organization provides. I am proud that QI has joined CAA as a supporting member and look forward to deepening our ties with the association and its member companies.”

CAA is the leading national trade association representing manufacturers, distributors, importers, suppliers and all channels of retailers in the cigar industry and traces its roots back to the 1890s.