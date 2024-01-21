Kutsaga Blacklists EDB Soil Fumigation Agent

The Kutsaga Tobacco Research Board announced a ban on the use of ethylene dibromide (EDB) in Zimbabwe this year, citing health and environmental concerns, reports The Sunday Mail.

“Ethylene dibromide has been a widely used method for soil fumigation on tobacco for many years,” said Kutsaga pesticide expert Chiyedza Nyamakura. “However, it is important to note that due to its highly hazardous properties and potential negative impact on human and environmental health, EDB will be phased out for use on tobacco by the end of 2024.”

Nyamakura said that farmers have access to several alternative nematicides and soil fumigation formulations. “New active ingredients are currently being evaluated so as to give growers a wide variety to select from,” she added.