Turkiye Tops Smoking League: Report

Turkiye leads the world in per-capita cigarette consumption, with smokers lighting up an average of 17.1 cigarettes per day, reports the Hurriyet Daily News, citing an EU Statistics Office Report.

At least one out of every four people in the total population aged 15 years and above smokes, according to the Tobacco Control Plan 2018-2023. This means that about 20 million people in Turkiye are regular smokers.

Other countries with high levels of per-capita cigarette consumption include Greece, with 15.7 cigarettes; Israel (15.5); Japan (15.5) and Austria (15.4), the report said.