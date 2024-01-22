How Sweden Quit Smoking Shown in Stockholm

The We Are Innovation team announced the upcoming avant-premiere of the documentary How Sweden Quit Smoking. Directed by Tomasz Agencki, the film delves into Sweden’s journey toward becoming a smoke-free nation.

“This film deserves recognition to the unsung heroes—the unrecognized innovators who act to make our world healthier,” said Agencki in a statement. “Sweden’s remarkable smoke-free transformation was driven by cooperative creativity, personal initiative and a shared spirit of progress. I hope this film will inspire viewers to create positive change in their communities.”

“We are incredibly thrilled to bring this important documentary to a wide audience,” added We Are Innovation’s CEO, Federico N. Fernandez. “Sweden’s smoke-free journey beautifully embodies innovation that solves problems and benefits society. By providing smokers with safer alternatives, their model is making smoking obsolete and freeing human potential previously hindered by tobacco-related disease and death. We hope the Swedish experience catalyzes similar lifesaving solutions worldwide.”

The screening will take place on Feb. 13, 2024, at the GT30 space at Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm. The event is in-person only. It will begin with a reception followed by the screening and an expert panel dialogue.

The official registration page can be found at https://bit.ly/SweQuitSmoking. Early reservations are highly recommended as seating is limited.