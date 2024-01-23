Reynolds American Inc. Recognized as a Top Employer 2024

Reynolds American Inc. has been named a Top Employer for 2024 in the United States by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent human resources (HR) policies and people practices.

Reynolds is one of 44 organizations nationwide to receive this recognition. The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, well-being and more.

“Our employees are leading the transformation of an entire industry and supporting them professionally and personally throughout their career with us is critical to our organization’s success,” said Borgia Walker, senior vice president of human resources and inclusion, in a statement. “With a unique workforce that represents many professions from manufacturing to scientists and corporate roles to a nationwide salesforce, our employees have different needs to excel, and this Top Employer certification underscores the efforts we make to help our employees thrive.”

Some of Reynolds’ highest marks in the Top Employer assessment were in the areas of career growth and development, learning opportunities available for employees, rewards and recognition and employee well-being.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024.”