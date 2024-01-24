Nicotine Pouch Sales Soar While Cigarettes, Vape Slow

Sales of cigarettes and e-cigarettes have declined in the last two weeks, while sales of oral nicotine pouches have seen significant growth, according to analysts at TD Cowen.

They say in a research note that cigarette volumes across multiple channels were down 10 percent in the two weeks ending Jan. 13, a steeper decline than the trailing four weeks and 12 weeks.

E-cigarette sales fell 11.3 percent in the two-week period and 10.7 percent in the four-week period, according to Barron’s.

Sales of smokeless tobacco, including nicotine pouches, meanwhile grew 12.1 percent in the two-week period and 13 percent in the four-week period.

The smokeless category continues to show strong dollar sales growth driven by the Zyn brand, the analysts say.