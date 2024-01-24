Juul Labs Supports Tighter Rules on Youth Access

Juul Labs wants tighter e-cigarette regulations to help stave off youth demand while also making the industry safer overall.

In a recent open letter addressed to the Florida House of Representatives and Senate, the company urged lawmakers to endorse legislative proposals to regulate the marketplace for legal nicotine vaping products in Florida.

The pending proposals require state regulators to develop a directory listing of certified nicotine product manufacturers and certified nicotine products. They also subject retail and wholesale nicotine product dealers to inspections or audits; prohibit sale, shipment or distribution of certain nicotine products into this state; provide criminal penalties; require entities that seek to sell nicotine products or dispensing devices to obtain a wholesale nicotine products dealer permit; provide that permit holders must consent to inspections and searches without warrant; and provide for seizure and destruction of unlawful nicotine products, according to Florida’s Senate.

In the letter, Juul Labs said it “is on a mission to transition the world’s billion adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes, eliminate their use and combat underage usage of our products,” according to media reports.

The letter highlighted what the company described as extensive efforts to ensure product quality and compliance with regulatory standards. The letter also emphasized significant investments in product development, regulatory science and manufacturing quality controls.

Penned by Juul Labs’ regional director for state government affairs, Jennifer Cunningham, the letter states that the company wants a better-regulated market. Cunningham cited measures implemented by Juul Labs, including supporting “Tobacco 21” laws to raise the legal age for tobacco product sales to 21, restricting vaping flavors to tobacco and menthol, limiting product purchases per transaction and promoting retail partner compliance through ID checking and technology advancements.

However, despite these efforts, the letter points out the challenges posed by a burgeoning illegal vape market in Florida, with the state being the primary destination for sales of illicit vapor products in the U.S. The vape maker also expressed readiness to assist Florida legislators in formulating policies that foster a well-regulated market for legal vapor products.