Parkside Restructures Management

Parkside is restructuring its management team.

The company has appointed Robert Adamson as chairman and Paula Birch as managing director. The flexible packaging innovator’s Asian operations will now be headed by Paul Vaughan, who has been made general manager of Parkside Asia, while Joshua Swann joins the board as technical director to lead on NPD and innovation.

Laura Haggerty will assume the role of BAT account director and head of client services, and Julia O’Loughlin will become group marketing manager.

Staci Bye has returned to a customer-facing role as sales account manager while Jonathan Steele is beginning a two-year secondment to the company’s Asian site to bolster its technical capabilities and support its growing business in the region.

“Thanks to the hard work and passion of the entire Parkside team, we bucked industry trends and enjoyed a hugely successful 2023,” said Birch in a statement. “Our business has grown significantly in recent years as demand for sustainable flexible packaging innovations continues to increase, and it’s important that our business capacity and capabilities grow along with it.

“This restructure will help us harness the momentum of our recent success so we can continue to deliver market-leading innovations and the best possible service to our customers across the world.”