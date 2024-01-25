22nd Century Adjourns Meeting for Shares Increase Proposal

22nd Century Group conducted its Jan. 24, 2024, special meeting of stockholders and adjourned the meeting solely with respect to Proposal 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Proposal 2 is a proposal to increase the number of authorized number of shares of common stock. All other proposals were passed at the special meeting with strong support from stockholders.

“We sincerely appreciate the support of our stockholders on these important items as we work to swiftly effect a turnaround of the business,” said Larry Firestone, chairman and CEO of 22nd Century, in a statement. “In the seven weeks since I joined the company, we have fully focused the business on our tobacco operations, implemented aggressive operating cost reductions and extended our balance sheet runway. We are also actively working to improve our tobacco business margins and increase the returns from those assets as we work to make this company self-sufficient, including efforts to increase the channels and channel support for VLN sales.

“While I am pleased with the progress on these and other initiatives we have underway, Proposal 2 is still critically important to ensuring that the company can address any strategic needs as we bridge to self-sustaining operations as quickly as possible. We hope that the adjournment will enable additional shareholders to vote for this proposal, or those who may have voted against to reverse their vote and support our efforts to complete the turnaround process.”

The company has adjourned the special meeting solely with respect to Proposal 2 to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on Proposal 2. The special meeting will resume with respect to Proposal 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 15, 2024. The reconvened meeting will be held at 11988 El Camino Real, Suite 400, San Diego, California, 92130. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the special meeting will remain the same. To date, more than 48 percent of all shares outstanding as of the record date have voted in favor of the proposal.

Stockholders as of close of business on Dec. 6, 2023, the record date for the special meeting, who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote over the internet at http://www.proxyvote.com/.