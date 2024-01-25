Ploom X Advanced Named ‘Product of the Year’

Japan Tobacco International’ s Ploom X Advanced device has been named the best product available in the heated tobacco category at the U.K. Product of The Year Awards 2024.

Product of the Year is the U.K.’s largest consumer survey of product innovation. Every year over 10,000 shoppers vote to crown the winning products in each category, giving retailers a picture of what customers think about the products they stock.

Launched in September 2023, the Ploom X Advanced is the latest heated tobacco device from JTI, featuring an optimized heating system, with higher vapor volume during initial puffs offering an enhanced user experience, and faster charging, now taking less than 90 minutes to achieve a full

“Just a few months after the launch, we are thrilled that Ploom X Advanced has come out on top in the Product of the Year awards 2024,” said JTI UK Marketing Director Mark McGuinness. “In response to consumer feedback, we made some positive changes when we launched Ploom X Advanced, and the brand has gone from strength to strength with device sales doubling and EVO tobacco stick sales tripling year on year. With the Heated Tobacco category continuing to grow at a rapid rate, this award shows not only the success of our product, but the clear consumer interest in the category and Ploom.”

The U.K. heated tobacco category is currently worth £105 million ($133.67 million) in traditional retail and growing 20.5 percent year-on-year.