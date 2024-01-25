Schumer Wants Crackdown on Zyn

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a crackdown on Zyn nicotine pouches, arguing that the product will be the next “trend in addiction for teens,” according to USA Today. He has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to take action on the company’s marketing practices and the product’s health effects.

“Amid federal action against e-cigs and their grip on young people, a quiet and dangerous alternative has emerged, and it is called Zyn,” said Schumer. “I am delivering a new warning to parents because these nicotine pouches seem to lock their sights on teens and use social media to hook them.”

“The amount of nicotine is highly addictive, and much more needs to be done to understand and communicate the health risks for young people,” Schumer said.

Zyn’s parent company said that it both meets and exceeds industry regulations.

“The FDA remains concerned about any tobacco product that may appeal to youth,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, in response. “The FDA uses a variety of surveillance tools to monitor the evolving tobacco product landscape and to identify emerging threats to public health.”

King noted that the FDA closely monitors “those in the supply chain for compliance with federal law.”

“As always, we are committed to holding those accountable who sell unauthorized tobacco products, including those labeled, advertised and/or designed to encourage youth use,” said King.

The Federal Trade Commission did not comment, noting that it “does not publicly speculate on external requests for investigations or comment on letters from member[s] of Congress,” according to USA Today.