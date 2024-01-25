Smoore to Release XJOY Bar 1000

Smoore is releasing its XJOY Bar 1000, a single-use vape that offers more than 1,000 puffs in 2mL.

“I am very fortunate for the opportunity to showcase our latest fully automated production line, all housed in the secure dust free production rooms.” said Thalia Cheng, U.K. business director at SMOORE. “As you can see, we are working in full capacity to bring it to the U.K. to get the first taste of XJOY. We send this first batch of our newest innovation in collaboration with XJOY as our dedicated contribution to support U.K.’s smokers in their smoke-free journey.”

XJOY Bar 1000 is planned to be stocked by the first 1000 participating stores around the U.K. by February.

“Our retail partners are all very excited to take on our XJOY Bar 1000, because it provides them with a significant advantage over the other vapes. For one, it is the best and only legal single-use vape that can achieve 1,000 puffs, lasting longer, which is a big deal for our consumers especially now given the rising living costs.” explained an XJOY spokesperson.

“Consumers will appreciate that our products are competitively priced compared to other 600 puffs vapes available on the market.”