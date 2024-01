Philip Morris Global Chief Communications Officer Moira Gilchrist has clarified in a video presentation PMI’s marketing practices and facts relating to Zyn nicotine pouches, which recently came under fire by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to take action on PMI’s marketing practices and the health effects of Zyn, calling the product the next “trend in addiction for teens.”