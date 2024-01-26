Tanzania Initiates Operation Targeting Illicit Drug Sales

Tanzania initiated a nationwide operation targeting all illicit drug selling points, pharmacies and entertainment venues where shisha is widely available, says the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The operation will encompass land and sea areas, according to DCEA Commissioner Aretas Lyimo.

Lyimo noted that recent operations uncovered widespread cannabis cultivation in the Mara and Morogoro regions, and there were high instances of drug-related cases in Kilimanjaro and Tanga.

“The operations will encompass drug farms, border areas, distribution points and usage sites, including bars,” said Lyimo. “Anyone found using drugs, including shisha, will face legal consequences.”