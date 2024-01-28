Disposables Ban Could Thwart Cessation: Study

A ban on disposable vapes, currently being considered by the U.K. government, could discourage the use of e-cigarettes among people who are trying to quit smoking, according to a new study led by researchers from University College London (UCL) and funded by Cancer Research U.K.

Published in the journal Public Health, the study looked at survey responses from 69,973 adults in England, Wales and Scotland between January 2021 and August 2023.

The researchers found the proportion of adults using disposable e-cigarettes rose from 0.1 percent to 4.9 percent during that period. The increase was particularly pronounced among 18- to 24-year-olds, with 14.4 percent using disposable vapes in 2023, as well as among smokers (16.3 percent) and people who had stopped smoking in the past year (18.2 percent).

Use among people who had never regularly smoked was relatively rare (1.5 percent) but was higher among 18- to 24-year-olds, of whom 7.1 percent used disposable e-cigarettes and had never regularly smoked tobacco.

“Our study suggests a ban on disposable e-cigarettes would affect an estimated 2.6 million people in England, Wales and Scotland,” said lead author Sarah Jackson, of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care, in a statement.

“This group includes about 316,000 18- to 24-year-olds who currently use disposables but who have never regularly smoked tobacco. However, it also includes 1.2 million people who currently smoke and would benefit from switching to e-cigarettes completely, and a further 744,000 who previously smoked and may be at risk of relapse.

“While banning disposables might seem like a straightforward solution to reduce youth vaping, it could have substantial unintended consequences for people who smoke.

“In the event of a ban, it would be important to encourage current and ex-smokers who use disposables to switch to other types of e-cigarettes rather than going back to just smoking tobacco.

“In addition, we found disposable use to be particularly prevalent among recent ex-smokers with a history of mental health conditions. This group may require targeted support to help them avoid relapse.”