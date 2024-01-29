Kaival Brands Appeals MDO of Tobacco Bidi Stick

A recent marketing denial order issued for a tobacco-flavored Bidi Stick only applies to one Bidi device. The company, Bidi Vapor, currently has 10 other flavors still in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process.

Bidi Vapor’s “Classic” tobacco-flavored Bidi Stick ENDS device is the only product affected. Kaival Brands, parent to Bidi Vapor, holds the worldwide license to distribute products made by Bidi Vapor.

In response to the MDO, Bidi Vapor filed a petition requesting that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit review the MDO, which Bidi Vapor believes was, among other things, “arbitrary and capricious, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.” Bidi Vapor will also be seeking a stay of the MDO pending the outcome of the litigation.

“Bidi Vapor disagrees with the FDA’s decision and is taking immediate action accordingly,” said Niraj Patel, the founder and CEO of Bidi Vapor and Chief Science Officer and founder of Kaival Brands. “In the meantime, it is important to note that the decision only affects the ‘Classic’ or tobacco-flavored Bidi Stick. The remaining ten Bidi Stick flavors are still under FDA scientific review and remain in distribution in the United States through Kaival Brands, subject to the FDA’s enforcement discretion.”

Bidi Vapor has a history of successful outcomes when contesting adverse FDA decisions, having received a favorable 11th Circuit ruling in August 2022 that set aside the original MDOs received for its 10 non-tobacco flavored products, according to a press release.

“While we are disappointed with the FDA’s decision, we are in close contact with Bidi Vapor and laser-focused on selling the Bidi Vapor products that we are permitted to,” said Barry Hopkins, executive chairman of Kaival Brands. “Like Bidi Vapor, we are fully committed to the legal and responsible use of our products. Moreover, we are committed to increasing Kaival Brands’ revenues by strengthening our existing business and also diversifying our product portfolio, as evidenced by the intellectual property we acquired in May 2023 from GoFire, Inc.”