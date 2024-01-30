Registration Opens for 2024 Habano Festival

Registration for the 2024 Habano Festival is now available through an online accreditation system at https://registrations.habanos.com. Those hopeful to attend can review all activities and make a payment online with a credit card.

No specific time was announced for the portal to open today. As of this writing it had not. Typically, registration for the event happens in November of the previous year. This year, registration was delayed by approximately two months. No reason was given by Habanos for the delay.

The registration period for the Habano Festival will be open from January 30th to February 12th or until the slots available are exhausted.

“Once payment has been made, you will receive an email with a QR code which you may present it per activity, either on your phone or printed, along with the physical invitation given to you at Palco Hotel, Convention Center, Havana,” the release states. “Thank you for your interest; we look forward to seeing you at the most important Premium tobacco event in the world: the Habano Festival.”

The events and costs are:

Welcome Evening — €530 ($574) — Event commemorating the 30th anniversary of Habanos S.A. to be held at Club Havana;

Visit to Plantations in the Pinar del Río region — €170 ($184)

International Seminar — €425 ($460);

Mid-week Evening — €745 ($807)— Event celebrating 50th anniversary of Quai D’Orsay brand to be held at the El Laguito Protocol Room;

Visit to Habanos Factories — €200 ($216);

Gala Evening — €1,325 ($1,436) — Dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the Trinidad brand to be held at Pabexpo.

The exclusive cigar event is to be held in Havana from Feb. 26 – to March 1, 2024.

Payments in Cuba can also be placed through Havanatur, according to Habanos. For further information, email Havanatur at eventos@havanatur.cu

Habanos, S.A., the state-run distributor of global Cuban cigars, said in a release that its annual event is “in an international and exclusive atmosphere,” and it will include a wide-ranging program of activities combining the knowledge of the Habano and the exciting culture, including the ending final evening gala dinner and famed humidor auction.

“In this XXIV Edition, the best specialists, distributors and aficionados will enjoy all the activities that, along with the best gastronomy and music, have made this famous event: visits to renowned Habanos factories, plantations, seminars with interesting lectures, exclusives pairings, contests and three very special nights where they will get a sneak preview of the latest Habanos, S.A. novelties,” the release states.

Habanos, S.A. is already “working to make this event memorable for the expectations of aficionados with the passion and magic they have come to expect from each new edition.”