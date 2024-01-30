Senior Appointments at RAI

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI), has appointed two senior leaders within its operating companies, effective Feb. 1, 2024.

Christy Canary-Garner, currently vice president, marketing, will be promoted to senior vice president, marketing. in this role, Canary-Garner will lead R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s combustible portfolio. Canary-Garner began her career with the organization in 1992 as a territory manager with Brown & Williamson. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles in brand marketing, consumer experience, human resources, and regulatory engagement. Canary-Garner’s industry knowledge and extensive experience spans the combustibles brand portfolio and transformative new categories with Vuse and Velo.

Valerie Mras, currently vice president, vapor marketing commercialization, will be promoted to senior vice president, vapor. Mras joined the organization in 2008 as a territory manager in trade marketing and during her 16-year tenure has held a number of leadership roles, building teams and driving business delivery. In 2012, she joined the consumer marketing division, working across several brand marketing roles, including Camel, VUSE, Grizzly, Newport and Pall Mall.

In 2020, she was promoted and began an international assignment at BAT’s headquarters in London as the head of new categories platform development, where she was instrumental in developing and executing the global product and pipeline strategy. In 2023, Mras returned to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA, to lead R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s commercial business.