KT&G Finalizes CEO Candidates Shortlist

The governance committee of KT&G Corp. finalized the first shortlist of KT&G CEO candidates on Jan. 31 and recommended the finalized list to the CEO candidate recommendation committee. The first shortlist includes four external candidates and four internal candidates.

The governance committee held eight meetings since the end of December to oversee the open recruitment for CEO candidates and conduct comprehensive assessments. Subsequently, the committee selected the first shortlist by taking into account impartial and objective opinions from the advisory panel composed of external experts.

The CEO candidate recommendation committee will now assess the candidates from the first shortlist in order to ensure sufficient candidate validation and select the most suitable candidate for the CEO position. The committee will finalize the second shortlist of three to four individuals by mid-February and disclose the list upon its finalization.

Then, the CEO candidate recommendation committee will conduct face-to-face interviews with the candidates on the second shortlist to thoroughly review each candidate. Following the assessment, the committee will name the final CEO candidate and report to the board of directors by the end of February. The board of directors will then table the agenda for the annual general meeting of shareholders after resolution, and the CEO will be appointed following the approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders in late March.

The CEO candidate recommendation committee is composed entirely of outside directors, without the participation of the incumbent CEO, Bok-in Baek.