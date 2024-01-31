Luciano Cigars, Peter James Launch Joint Venture

Luciano Cigars and Peter James Co. have announced the launch of Peter James Cigar Co., a new joint venture that will include cigars and accessories released in the near future.

According to Luciano Meirelles, the new entity is a joint venture equally owned by Peter James Co. and Meirelles and his business partner, Tiago Splitter. The new company will hold the Peter James trademark in the U.S. as well as other trademarks for future products, according to Halfwheel.

The two are working on a new cigar that will be launched in March, though details about its specifics have not been announced. However, the cigars will be produced at the Luciano Tabacos S.A. factory in Estelí, Nicaragua, and Luciano Cigars will distribute them.

“This partnership is an extraordinary moment—a fusion of expertise and passion,” said Meirelles in a press release. “My love for the Peter James brand goes beyond their craft and luxury products.

“There is an intentionality in everything they do: even the smallest details reveal beauty where most people won’t see it. That act of generosity carries beauty and passion into our world. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”