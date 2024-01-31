Pax Labs Files Patent Suit Against Stiizy

Pax Labs Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the vape brand Stiiizy Inc. and its manufacturer ALD Group Ltd. for allegedly infringing four patents with vape pens they make and sell.

Stiiizy and Hong Kong-based ALD make vaporizing devices, including a cartridge and battery, that utilize methods similar to Pax Labs’ patents, according to separate complaints filed Monday in the US District Court for the Central District of California, according to media reports.

Pax Labs said the companies infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 11,369,756, 11,369,757, 11,766,527, and 11,759,580, which deal with methods for leak-resistant vaporizer cartridges and apparatuses.

The patents are all labeled as a “Leak-resistant vaporizer device.”