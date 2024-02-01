Inscrutable Islands

Forget Zimbabwe. Forget Brazil. If you want to understand Indonesian leaf tobacco, you may gain more insights by studying at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the fictional magical boarding school in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, where nothing is what it seems. At least, that was the advice one aspiring leaf trader received upon arrival in the archipelago. His mentor was joking, of course, but the analogy isn’t entirely frivolous: The baffling Indonesian market is not the easiest place to start your career in leaf tobacco. Unraveling its mysteries takes time and dedication.

In 2022, Indonesia’s growers harvested 225.58 million kg of leaf, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, but it’s not the volume that is likely to confound the trainee. Rather, it’s the seemingly endless variety of tobaccos. Whereas the novice in Zimbabwe or Brazil will be learning about one or two internationally recognized tobacco types, his counterpart in Indonesia will have to memorize a bewildering list of local names and regional variations, many of them unique to the island nation.

“You may have one seed variety that’s cured, grown and handled under very similar practices—but if it’s from a different area, it will have a different name,” explains Michael Green, country manager at Alliance One International (AOI), which procures 17 different tobacco varieties across Java, Madura and Lombok. Likewise, a seed planted on one side of a mountain will yield a very different tobacco than its identical counterpart sown on the other side.

That may have something to do with Indonesia’s size and topographical variety. Sprawling across three time zones and at least 17,000 islands, the country boasts majestic highlands, lush rainforests and barren volcanic landscapes, among other features. Projected onto a map of the United States, Indonesia’s extremities would extend 1,000 km from the mainland into the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean, respectively.

Yet leaf tobacco production is concentrated in a relatively small region of this vast nation: Flue-cured Virginia on the islands of Lombok and Bali, burley in the Lumajang regency of East Java and dark fire-cured tobaccos in Central Java’s Klaten and Boyalali regencies. In addition, there are countless sun-cured varieties, which are typically named after the region where they are grown. Prominent sun-cured tobaccos include Jatim and Kasturi. Many of these are used to manufacture Indonesian clove cigarettes (kretek), although Kasturi is also exported to the European Union and the United States, where it is used in chewing tobaccos.

Among foreign tobacco buyers, Indonesia has historically been known for the dark air-cured tobaccos cultivated in East Java. With a volume of 8 million kg in a good year, the largest of these is Besuki Na Oogst (NO), which means “late harvest” in Dutch, the language of Indonesia’s former colonial rulers. Besuki NO is widely employed in machine-made cigars as well as in the bobbins used in the manufacturing of such cigars.

In addition, there is Besuki Tembakau Bawah Naungan (TBN), or “tobacco under sheet,” in Bahasa Indonesia, the country’s lingua franca. This plant was developed in the 1970s and 1980s and is grown under shade for cigar wrappers. The reduced exposure to direct sunlight results in thinner and more elastic leaves, which not only facilitates handling but also contributes to a smoother smoking experience. Shade-grown tobaccos are typically more uniform in appearance than sun-grown varieties, with fewer blemishes and imperfections—and thus highly valued by premium cigar manufacturers. A crossbreed of the Besuki and Connecticut styles, TBN is among the world’s most expensive wrappers on the market today.

Indonesian dark air-cured tobaccos also include Vorstenlanden and Sumatra. Interestingly, the famous Sumatra cigar wrappers that were originally derived from seeds native to the eponymous Indonesian island are now cultivated primarily in Central America.

Indonesia’s largest tobacco product by far, however, is Rajangan cut rag, which accounts for up to 70 percent of the country’s total leaf production volume. Rajangan is widely deployed in kretek production, with individual varieties named after the region where they are produced. Unlike the cut rag produced elsewhere, Rajangan tobaccos are cut while they are still green and then dried in direct sunlight on mats. Ranging in color from lemon to brown, this product may remind some Western visitors of the straw used to decorate Easter baskets.